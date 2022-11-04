Fifth Third Bancorp Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.88.

Shares of EXPE opened at $87.63 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.36 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

