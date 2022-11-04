abrdn plc Acquires 22,309 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 265,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

