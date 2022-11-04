abrdn plc Sells 3,734 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 96.8% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $525.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.53.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.