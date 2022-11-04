International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 41.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 25.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in International Paper by 7,395.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

