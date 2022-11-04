BMO Capital Markets Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $224.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $224.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.37.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

