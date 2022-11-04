TheStreet Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:APO opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $78.77. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 490.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,517.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

