Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells 6,156 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WEX Stock Down 4.3 %

WEX stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $183.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,988,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,005,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of WEX by 2,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

