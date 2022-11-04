Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Accenture by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $256.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.18.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

