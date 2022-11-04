Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,836 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Relx were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,920 ($33.76) to GBX 3,020 ($34.92) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($32.84) to GBX 2,710 ($31.33) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($31.56) to GBX 2,770 ($32.03) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($30.64) to GBX 2,785 ($32.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,000 ($23.12) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

