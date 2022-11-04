Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,030 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

LIN stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.70. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.