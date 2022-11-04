Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.93. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

