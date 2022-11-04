Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,930 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of BELLUS Health worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,546 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,808 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 164,815 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 26.5% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 327,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLU opened at $8.95 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 442,331.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

