Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225,695 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 182.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Newmont Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NEM opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

