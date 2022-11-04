Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 47,624 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,624 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $263.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

