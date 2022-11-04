SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $207.62 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.