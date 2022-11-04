Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,255 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 298,956 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.71. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

