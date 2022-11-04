Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.71 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average is $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

