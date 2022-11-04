Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 28.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 122.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $298.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

