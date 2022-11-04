Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

