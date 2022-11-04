Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,111 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

