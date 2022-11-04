Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE opened at $393.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.