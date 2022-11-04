Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in GXO Logistics by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

