Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 14,909 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 28.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $497,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 78.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 78.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 313.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $279.29 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

