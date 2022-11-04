Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 92,683 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,683 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $182,868,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $175,759,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after buying an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,380,000 after buying an additional 348,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.94.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.31. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

