Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 17,075 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $194.22 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

