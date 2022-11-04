Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.