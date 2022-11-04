Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.72 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

