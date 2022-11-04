Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 28,055 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 441.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,431,000 after buying an additional 233,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $109.71 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

