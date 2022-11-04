Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 9,561 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

NYSE UNP opened at $193.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.80. The company has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

