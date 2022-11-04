Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 818,818 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 48.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 2.5 %

CRM opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.98, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.54.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.