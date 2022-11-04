Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Ur-Energy Stock Performance
URG opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $260.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.