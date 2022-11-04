Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URG opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $260.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 180.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 494.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.