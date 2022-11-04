Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,484 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Liberty Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $240,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,351,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,403,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,535,299 shares of company stock worth $192,263,410 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRT. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

