Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Southern by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1,498.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 113,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

SO opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.