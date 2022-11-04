Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 214,292 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Kosmos Energy worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 75.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,054,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 178.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,351,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,100,000 after buying an additional 2,146,033 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,034,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,819,000 after buying an additional 1,212,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

