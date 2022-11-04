Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 273.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.19% of Sierra Wireless worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 5.9% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

