Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,241 shares of company stock worth $25,564,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $236.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

