Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 277,117 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 537.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,117 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 133.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

