Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,460 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 40,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.54 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

