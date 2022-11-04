Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in IAA were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Discerene Group LP increased its position in shares of IAA by 889.8% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,546 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,467,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,164,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 457.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,485,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of IAA by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,839,000 after buying an additional 1,068,218 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IAA opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.59. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

