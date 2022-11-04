Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $89.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Huron Consulting Group traded as high as $77.36 and last traded at $77.27. 245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 120,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.