Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $89.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Huron Consulting Group traded as high as $77.36 and last traded at $77.27. 245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 120,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

