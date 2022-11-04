Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $89.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Huron Consulting Group traded as high as $77.36 and last traded at $77.27. 245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 120,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group
In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.