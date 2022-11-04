Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 2,058 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

