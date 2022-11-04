Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

