Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $726,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $176.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

