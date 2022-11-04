AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

ATR opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

