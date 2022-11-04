Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 1,932 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 387.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 17.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.