Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

ZTS opened at $131.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

