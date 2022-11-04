Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $788,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $47.68 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.