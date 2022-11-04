Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,396 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after buying an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,706,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Prologis Trading Up 1.2 %

PLD opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.92. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.