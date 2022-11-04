Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $907,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $41.50 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

