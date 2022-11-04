Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.39) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($121.40) to £130 ($150.31) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

AstraZeneca Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.93 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.